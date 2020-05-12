Here’s Proof Robert Pattinson Is in Quarantine With Suki Waterhouse

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 12, 2020 11:01 AM
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are still going strong.
Speaking with GQ, the Batman star gave readers a rare look into the notoriously private couple's relationship, revealing that they've been social distancing together. According to the article, Pattinson has been cooped up "with his girlfriend" in the London apartment "the Batman folks rented for him" and still "eating meals the Batman folks are providing."
Despite not mentioning Waterhouse's name directly, fans of the pair were able to connect the dots. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the model's honorable mention, one Pattinson-Waterhouse fan account wrote, "My loves."
Back in 2018, the British stars first sparked romance rumors, marking Pattinson's first public relationship since ending his 3-year relationship with FKA twigs just one year prior. Waterhouse, on the other hand, had been romantically linked to actor Diego Luna. At the time of their first sighting, a source close to Pattinson and Waterhouse told E! News that the Twilight alum went into the relationship not "looking for anything serious." Now a full-fledged romance, neither party has commented on their relationship but continue to have PDA-packed outings that confirm they're still into each other.
Still on the topic of his social distancing routine, Pattinson shared that his Batman meal plan has actually been a blessing in disguise, admitting that he's nervous they'll stop sending them.
"I'm essentially on a meal plan for Batman. Thank God. I don't know what I'd be doing other than that," he said. "But I mean, yeah, other than—I can survive. I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It's extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can."
Giving GQ a taste of his culinary skills, Pattinson continued, "Yesterday I was just googling, I was going on YouTube to see how to microwave pasta. Put it in a bowl and microwave it. That is how to microwave pasta. And also it really, really isn't a thing. It's really actually quite revolting. But I mean, who would have thought that it actually makes it taste disgusting?"
While The Lighthouse star might be eating like Batman, he revealed that he most certainly hasn't been training like the caped crusader. "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem," he said, confessing that he hasn't been following his trainer's regimen. "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean—he wasn't exactly ripped."
After noting that his co-star Zoë Kravitz has still been sticking to her Catwoman fitness routine, he stressed, "Literally, I'm just barely doing anything." Throwing it back to his Twilight days, Pattinson joked, "The one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again."
