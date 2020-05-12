Fuller House Pokes Fun at Cancellation in Final Season Trailer

It's the end of an era, once again. The final episodes of Fuller House, the Full House sequel series that lasted five season on Netflix, drop in June and it's going out with a bang: A triple wedding. Did you expect anything else?

The new trailer below pulls on the heartstrings and nostalgia and reminds viewers the Tanner family first came around more than 30 years ago when Full House premiered in 1989.

"For over 30 years we've been family," the trailer teases over clips from the old series and callbacks from Fuller House. "You're invited to celebrate family one last time."