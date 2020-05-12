Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's Reached "Full Quarantine Witch Grey Hair"

Speaking of the baby news, McCain announced her pregnancy in March. The happy news came about eight months after The View co-host shared she had suffered a miscarriage in a piece she wrote for The New York Times. During an episode of the morning show, McCain said she and her husband Ben Domenech are thankful for all of her fans' kind words.

"We're excited, a little surprised. You know, it's bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. I obviously would prefer to be in the studio with all of you but my doctors just, I went to many, recommended against it," she said while working from home. "I think that everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here, and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn't a straight line."

She then added, "I sort of didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom. So, I'm excited, and I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and, you know, this is just how it's going to be for a while. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America probably just wants to talk about the coronavirus. With that being said, thank you to everyone for all the kind words and wishes. Ben and I are just overwhelmed with all the kindness."