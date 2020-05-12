See Tony Shalhoub Revive Monk in the Time of Coronavirus for At-Home Variety Show

The very first At-Home Variety Show on Peacock featured the return of one of the most famous TV characters: Monk.

Hosted by Seth MacFarlane, the new short-form series features talent from across the NBCUniversal family doing their best to entertain masses and raise awareness and support for Feeding America, Americares and United Way. The first installment dropped on Monday, May 11 featuring Tony Shalhoub reprising the role of Adrian Monk in "Mr. Monk Shelters in Place."

Shalhoub played the title character in Monk for eight seasons from 2002-2009 and won three Emmys and one Golden Globe for his work on the series about a brilliant one-time police detective battling obsessive-compulsive disorder following the murder of his wife. Following the death of Trudy, Monk suffered a nervous breakdown and developed severe phobias along with the OCD.