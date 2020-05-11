Ink Master's Daniel Silva Arrested After YouTuber Corey La Barrie Dies in Car Crash

Tattoo artist Daniel Silva is in police custody in connection to the car crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday, E! News has learned.

On Monday afternoon, Silva, who competed on the reality competition series Ink Master, was officially booked on an unspecified felony charge. According to records, he's being held on $200,000 bail.

TMZ, who was first to report the news, credit law enforcement sources that allege the 26-year-old was behind the wheel of the McLaren that lost control and crashed into a tree in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village on the evening of Sunday, May 10.

While La Barrie's mother said on Instagram that her son died "instantly" in the accident, E! News confirmed that Silva was receiving further treatment.

A spokesperson with the LAPD told us at the time, "The driver will be arrested once the driver is done receiving medical attention. We will announce the charges the driver will be facing after the driver is booked."