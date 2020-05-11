Ellie Kemper Reveals Why Kissing Co-Star Daniel Radcliffe ''Felt So Wrong''

Ellie Kemper wasn't too excited to have a make-out sesh with Daniel Radcliffe.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about everything from the upcoming Netflix show's "interactive special" to how she felt about the kissing scenes she had to do with the Harry Potter star.

"Oh my gosh, I kissed him multiple times, Ellen," Kemper told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I felt so bad for him. Because A, I'm three times as old he is. But B, I was pregnant at the time of us shooting. And I just—felt so bad he had to kiss this old pregnant lady over and over again."

The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her second child back in October.

"And there was a moment when he, like, grazed my belly," Kemper went on. "And I was like first, it felt wrong, but I also... he's a trooper."

She added, "He's very lovely. I'm sure you've met him. He's a class act."