Scooter Braun Reveals What He Learned From His Taylor Swift Feud

Scooter Braun is opening up about the lessons he's learned amid his public disagreement with Taylor Swift.

For those not up to date, the "Shake It Off" singer has previously spoken out against the record executive and Scott Borchetta for what she claims is unfair restrictions and demands in the music industry.

But in a new interview, Scooter is addressing lessons he's learned throughout his career.

While he doesn't address Taylor by name, he brings up being "attacked very publicly" leaving Swifites convinced he is referencing his feud with the Grammy winner.

"Public office is something I've thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful," he explained to British GQ. "Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don't know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue, but what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them."