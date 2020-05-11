U.S. Olympic Bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic Dead From Suicide at 43

Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic died from suicide on Sunday, May 3. He was 43.

"The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss," said USA Bobsled/Skeleton CEO Aron McGuire in a statement on May 9. "Pavle's passion and commitment towards bobsled was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors, and fans of the sport. He lived life to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with him. Whether Pavle was pushing his teammates to be their best on the track and in the weight room, or brining laughter to friends, he was known for always giving 100% on everything that he focused on. Pavle's impact on each of us will be remembered and celebrated."

McGuire was also a former teammate of Jovanovic's.

On social media, the late Olympic bobsledder's teammates shared tributes of their own.

Former U.S. bobsled coach Greg Sand wrote in a tribute on Facebook: "We lost another good one in sliding sport this past week. If there was ever a bobsledder born to push heavy objects, man it was Pavle. Pavle was definitely a one of a kind original."