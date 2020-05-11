Grimes Shares Sweet Video of Elon Musk Cradling Their Newborn Son

It was a sweet end to Mother's Day for Elon Musk and Grimes.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, quickly making headlines around the world for their baby boy's very unique name, X Æ A-12 Musk. While the pronunciation of the little one's standout moniker has not yet been officially determined, the Tesla co-founder did "like" a tweet theorizing his name is said as "X Ash Archangel."

He also tweeted out the first photo of the little one, which featured Musk holding the swaddled baby in what appears to be a hospital.

Fast forward to late Sunday, the musician shared new footage of the famous dad holding the newborn baby on his chest and tapping him on the back, perhaps for burping. Grimes added some pink hearts to the clip on her Instagram Story.