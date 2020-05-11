13 Reasons Why Final Season Premiere Date Revealed With Emotional Video

After four seasons, the stories of Liberty High are coming to an end when 13 Reasons Why drops its fourth and final season on Friday, June 5.

In the fourth and final season, Liberty High School' senior class prepares for graduation, but before they say goodbye, the kids will have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face "heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever," Netflix said in a press blast.

The 10-episode final season from executive producers Brian Yorkey, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman began production last year. To mark the beginning of the end, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video of the tearful final days of production on the controversial series.