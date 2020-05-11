Benji Madden Praises Cameron Diaz in Heartfelt Message on Her First Mother's Day

Benji Madden is showering Cameron Diaz in love this Mother's Day.

To commemorate the actress' first Mother's Day since welcoming baby Raddix in January, the Good Charlotte rocker wished Diaz a Happy Mother's Day with a moving tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snapshot of a mural featuring a vase of red flowers, he reminisced over their relationship and praised the new mom.

"Best Wishes for All the Mother's, we're all lucky to have you. It's special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday," his lengthy caption began. "Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Wether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she's a force of nature and I'm very grateful."