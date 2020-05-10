Tina Knowles Gushes Over "Phenomenal" Daughter Beyoncé On Mother’s Day

This mother-daughter duo is showering one another with love on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, Tina Knowles celebrated her daughter Beyoncé with a sweet video montage of the two.

"Happy Mothers day to a phenomenal Mom! She lets me know that I did something right in raising and helping to raise (Kelly) three amazing mothers," Tina wrote on Instagram. "She makes me proud everyday!"

In a recent interview with Tamron Hallduring the Tamron Hall Show, Tina shared that while she and her family have been following social distancing guidelines, she wanted to spend Mother's Day surrounded by her loved ones so she had her family get tested for COVID-19.

"We all got tested. We've gotten the results back and everybody is OK so I hope that we can get together this Mother's Day and have dinner together," Tina said, per Essence. "And I can actually touch them, for real."

Tina's eldest daughter also reciprocated the love as she took to her own Instagram to wish "Mama Knowles" a happy Mother's Day.

"Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you," the Lemonade singer wrote, alongside a collage of pictures of Tina and her family. "Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness."