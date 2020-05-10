90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Shocker: David Finally Meets Lana

Turns out fifth time's the charm for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David. After four failed attempts and roughly $100,000 in gifts and other expenses on the relationship, David, 60, met his 27-year-old online girlfriend, Lana. Viewers got a first look at the meeting in the Sunday, May 10 episode. More to come between the two in the Sunday, May 17 episode.

"Nothing in the past even matters," David says in the preview for the upcoming episode.

Prior to meeting in person at the end of the episode, the two previously only communicated through a website.