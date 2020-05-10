Amanda Kloots Shares Special Moment With Nick Cordero on Mother's Day

Amanda Kloots shared a very special moment to her Instagram stories this Mother's Day, presenting a moment of hope for her husband, Nick Cordero, in the fight for his life.

"Hi everybody, Happy Mother's Day," Kloots said. "And to my mom especially, the best mom in the entire world and my mother-in-law who I also love very much. To my sisters and all my friends and everybody, Happy Mother's Day!"

Kloots' post then quickly shifted attention to the status of her husband's health. The Broadway star was first hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia at the end of March.

Initially, Cordero received negative results for COVID-19, but later tested positive. In the time since, he has once again tested negative but Cordero remains in a medically induced coma after undergoing a series of complications. The performer has had one of his legs amputated, gone into septic shock and experienced lung damage.

But Kloots has reason to be happy today—as Cordero offered her the best Mother's Day gift of all.

She explained: "I just did a little FaceTime with Nick and some really great positive little things but I asked him to look up, and he did! And I asked him to look down and he did! That was a fantastic Mother's Day gift to start my day off with."

Kloots and the actor share an 11-month-old boy, Elvis.