Olivia Jades Says She's "Blessed" to Be Lori Loughlin's Daughter in Mother's Day Post

Just days after a setback in her legal battle surrounding the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has received support in the form of love and admiration from her daughter, Olivia Jade.

In a post shared to Instagram with some throwback photos, Jade gushed over her relationship with the former Full House star.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there," Jade wrote. "Thank you God for mine!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job."

"You are one of a kind," she continued. "I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. I LOVE YOU."