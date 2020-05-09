Netflix's Too Hot to Handle Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey Get Engaged During Zoom Reunion

Nothing is stopping these two lovebirds.

The infamous Too Hot to Handle couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are officially engaged.

During a recent Zoom reunion of the Netflix show that streamed on the platform, the pair talked about how their relationship has been since the show wrapped and what they're looking forward to in the future.

Host Desiree Burch asked the two, "has the question been popped yet?"

While Farago seemed to prefer a proposal to happen in person, nothing was stopped Jowsey from going all in.

"Can do you do it over Zoom? Well, we may as well," Jowsey said while getting down on one knee and pulling out a Ring Pop candy. "I just want to say you've absolutely changed my life, I love you so much and I can't wait to spend forever with you. Do you want to do this thing? Do you want to get married?"