Katy Perry Gets Real About Crying When ''Doing Simple Tasks'' During Pregnancy

Katy Perry is getting real about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.

On Saturday, during the SHEIN Together livestream event—a virtual festival led by the clothing brand in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO)—the pop star and soon to be mother not only gave a showstopping performance but she also opened up about how she's handling her pregnancy.

Hosted by E!'s very own Erin Lim, the "Fireworks" singer told the The Rundown host that it's been difficult acclimating to the quarantine lifestyle while pregnant.

For example, she told the host that she has "give good days" and other days that are tough, "where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks."

She explained, "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I'm used to going [out] all the time."