James Charles vs. Tati Westbrook One Year Later: Retracing the Drama & Where They Stand Today

This time last year, two of the biggest influencers on YouTube were feuding very, very publicly.

Unless you were a Gen Z-er raised by the internet, or searched YouTube for a smokey eye tutorial and stumbled upon the vast, often turbulent beauty community, it's quite possible that James Charles and Tati Westbrook had never come across you radar.

But given what ensued after a video titled "Bye Sister" dropped on May 10, 2019, we'd venture to guess you're quite familiar with the saga between Tati and her former protégé.

The drama, which all stemmed from an Instagram plug for hair growth vitamins, spun so out of control that new information about what's gone down behind-the-scenes is still being discussed publicly by the parties involved.