Rihanna's Latest Makeup Video Will Make You Love Her Even More

Rihanna is a big mood.

There's no denying the Fenty Beauty founder is our style, makeup and music inspiration. And on Friday night, she gave us another reason to love her.

After recently dropping two new cheek products for her eponymous cosmetics company, the 32-year-old star shared a hilarious and relatable AF video of her swatching the makeup goodies.

The cheeky video (yes, that pun is intended) is titled, "Shots & Swatches With Rihanna." Just like the name suggests, the certified bad gal showed off her latest items with her two team members and took a shot after each blush was revealed.

It's safe to say, this is just what we needed to get through another weekend in quarantine.

"So we're gonna show you our cream blush, which is Fenty Beauty's very first blush ever," RiRi explained ahead of the drinking challenge. "It's all about cheeks out in the summer, right?!"