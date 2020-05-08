NFL Star Tracy Walker Remembers Cousin Ahmaud Arbery as "Full of Laughter and Joy" After Fatal Shooting

This Friday, May 8 would've marked Ahmaud Arbery's 26th birthday.

And though he's no longer with them, the Arbery family is finding comfort in the fact that Georgia state authorities arrested suspects Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, just the day before.

For months, the family had been holding out hope that the two men would be arrested for allegedly shooting Ahmaud, an unarmed man who was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood, on Feb. 23. Their pleas for help were finally answered when a video of the alleged encounter was leaked to the public.

The footage of the shooting sparked an outcry from people across the country, including Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union and more.

Now, Ahmaud's cousin Tracy Walker, a safety for the Detroit Lions, is sharing what the outpouring of support means to him and his family. He exclusively tells E! News, "It's amazing to have that much support, have that many people get behind one simple cause, and that's justice…That's all we could ask for."