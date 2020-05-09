What Traveling Internationally Is Like in the Age of Coronavirus

I've traveled a lot over the years, saving up all the dollars and vacation days I can manage to embark on solo adventures around the globe.

Whether I've ended up road-tripping through Europe, on a propeller plane in Africa or riding in a Tuk-Tuk in Asia, my exploits often begin and end at LAX, or Los Angeles International Airport—a sprawling, frenetic mass of concrete that represents home to me. I have a love-hate relationship with the place because, while it marks the beginning of some of my favorite memories, it's also been a source of frustration thanks to hours spent in stuffy car rides as I make the usually hours-long journey between my house and the international terminal.

None of my previous experiences prepared me for what it was like to be there during a global pandemic.