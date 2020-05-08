Bethenny Frankel Shares Extremely Rare Photo of Daughter Bryn on Her 10th Birthday

Bethenny Frankel is wishing her daughter Bryn a very happy 10th birthday.

The former Real Housewives of New York star marked the pre-teen's birthday by sharing a rare few photos, one of which showed Bryn's face. As fans are aware, the mother rarely, if ever, allows her followers to see her daughter, but it seemed the occasion called for an exception.

In the first of four pictures, Bryn, affectionately nicknamed Peanut, shares a demure smile in an adorable straw hat, while the rest of the gallery reveals how the mother-daughter duo spent the morning. "Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day," Bethenny captioned the photos. "You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved."

She continues, "I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!"