The Nostalgia Is Very Real in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Teaser Trailer

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in action. The first look at the new 10-episode series from GLOW's Rachel Shukert and Broad City's Lucia Aniello is a blast from the past with that see-through phone all your friends had growing up.

Based on Ann M. Martin's book series of the same name, Martin also serves as a producer on the series, The Baby-Sitters Club follows the friendship and adventures of middle-schoolers Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they get their babysitting business up and running in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the single mom of Kristy, and Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer.