Princess Love Files for Divorce From Ray J After Almost 4 Years of Marriage

Princess Love is putting an end to the drama.

The Love & Hip Hop star filed for divorce from Ray J on Tuesday, May 5, E! News can confirm.

Over the past several months, the couple's marital troubles have played out very publicly. Last November, a then-pregnant Princess Love accused the R&B singer of leaving her and their daughter "stranded" in Las Vegas without a safe way to get home. The social media scandal escalated further when Princess Love claimed that Ray J had left their Vegas hotel room to "party with escorts and strippers."

Meanwhile, Ray J, 39, insisted there was no truth to the rumors and offered an apology to Princess Love on The Wendy Williams Show.

"I have to do better, and I have to understand my wife is pregnant," he said at the time. "I have to think a little more wiser when I'm making decisions."

The 35-year-old still vowed to file for divorce from her husband, and almost six months later she's made good on her promise.