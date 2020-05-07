NFL's Earl Thomas Addresses Allegations That Wife Threatened Him With a Gun for Cheating

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 7, 2020 11:14 AM

Earl Thomas, Nina Thomas

Earl Thomas instagram

NFL player Earl Thomas is speaking out after his family drama made headlines.

Earlier this week, E! News obtained court documents detailing an alleged altercation between the Baltimore Ravens player and his wife Nina Thomas.

According to the documents, police say Nina discovered her husband was with another woman via his Snapchat account. The documents state Nina and two of her friends went to confront Earl at his Airbnb. Once there, Nina allegedly took her husband's pistol with the intention to "scare him."

Court documents allege that Nina put the gun to Earl's head "from less than a foot away."

E! News can confirm Nina was arrested April 13 for the charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon—family violence. Nina has not formally entered a plea but denies the allegations.  

"These accusations have left Nina distraught but not broken. I represent her today because I admire her efforts and seek to be a voice for the falsely accused and the criminally mistreated," her attorney said in a statement. "As her attorney, I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name."

Earl has also spoken out about the allegations in an Instagram that has since been deleted.

Earl Thomas, Nina Thomas

Earl Thomas instagram

"So my agent just hit me and said that I'm going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina," Earl said in the video according to CBS Sports. "Just wanted to get ahead of it. It's really not anybody's businesses. It pisses me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all prayers." 

The athlete added, "Stuff like this happens bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We've been talking. I've been seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."

The couple has been married since April 2016 when they said "I Do" in an extravagant wedding. They have three children together.

In a statement obtained by The Athletic Thursday morning, Earl's football team the Baltimore Ravens said, "We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning."

E! News has reached out to Earl's rep for comment. 

TMZ was first to report on the drama surrounding Earl and Nina. 

