What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 9-10

Any big weekend plans? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Every weekend, E! is giving you the top binge picks, including new and old TV series, movies and specials. And this weekend, May 9-10, we've got a stacked line-up to stream your Saturday and Sunday away, whether you've got a Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and/or Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Not only are Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini back in BFF action on Netflix, but there are two new stand-up comedy specials to keep you laughing this weekend. Plus, new Star Wars offerings will make May 9 and 10 feel more like May 4 (May the Fourth Be With You, friends!) and we're highly recommending you devour all of a current season of a reality TV series to catch up in time for the historic finale coming up this week.

We've also got a new animated comedy, an inspiring and intimate documentary about Michelle Obama and more...