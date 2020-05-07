Is Matt Bomer's White Collar Getting a Revival?

You can't keep a good thief down, apparently. After series star Matt Bomer and creator Jeff Eastin started tweeting about a revival, it looks like things are taking shape for White Collar.

Easting took to Twitter to reveal he chatted with Bomer about bringing back Neal Caffrey to TV. Bomer starred in six seasons of the USA Network series alongside Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen and Sharif Atkins. Marsha Thomason, Hilarie Burton and Diahann Carroll also appeared in the series about white-collar thief Neal Caffrey and his partnership with the FBI.