Luann de Lesseps Shares Shocking New Details About Her Arrest

If you ask Luann de Lesseps, there's always more to the story.

It's no secret that the Real Housewives of New York City star faced some legal hurdles following her arrest in Palm Beach, Fla., back in 2017.

But after accepting a plea deal and finishing her probation sentence, the Bravo star is looking back on her journey.

"I try to keep a sense of humor about it. My cabaret show—one of the reasons I think it's successful is because I'm honest with the audience," Luann explained on E!'s digital series Just the Sip. "I self-deprecate about what happened to me because I think people can relate. It could have happened to anyone what happened to me."

She continued, "And you know the police officer that arrested me is in jail [for] making false arrests against people. Karma's a bitch. I really haven't talked about it because I'm still going through finishing my probation so I didn't want to raise any awareness to it but the day I got off probation is the day I found out he went to jail."