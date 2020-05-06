Hailey Bieber Reveals How She's Helping Justin Bieber With His "Acne Breakouts"

Hailey Bieber is Justin Bieber's personal facialist.

During a new episode of their Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, the "Yummy" singer revealed that his wife has been playing an important role in keeping his complexion blemish-free, crediting her vast knowledge of skincare will keeping his "acne breakouts" at bay.

"Justin has really, really, really nice skin naturally and over the last two years, he has been struggling with, like, adult onset acne breakouts," Hailey said while the couple prepared one of their favorite pasta dishes together. "And so, you know, I'm super into skincare, especially because we've had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine, he is going to have glowing perfect skin."

One way that the model helps keep Justin's skin is by performing extractions and lending him her favorite skincare products. "She's been pickin' and prodding at my skin," he joked. "She pops them. She puts, like, serum and does, like, masks for me."