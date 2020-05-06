"Single" Hannah Brown Reveals She's Ready to "Test the Waters" on Dating

Hannah Brown is single and ready to mingle.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette revealed that she wants to start dating again in an Instagram Live, sharing that she's ready to "test the waters."

"I am single, I am," she assured fans while answering questions about her love life. "I feel like right now in quarantine's not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am in a place where I'm ready to do that—to test the waters a little bit." As for who she's ready to date, Brown joked that it won't be a member of the Bachelor Nation: "I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor. Y'all are driving me crazy!"

This comes months after Brown and her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors with their recent reunion in Florida. After being spotted enjoying the warm weather together on the beach, the former loves caused a stir among fans with their palpable chemistry on social media.