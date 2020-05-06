Chris Cuomo Trolls Brother Andrew Cuomo Over His "Single and Ready to Mingle" Status

Just when you're called one of the "most desirable" men in New York, leave it to your little brother to bring you back down to Earth.

Yes, we're talking about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his famous younger brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo. While the state has been hit hard in the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew and Chris' continuous on-air sibling comedy act, packed with ribbing and faux rivalry, has given citizens some welcomed entertainment in these challenging times.

That was once again the case Tuesday night on Chris' Cuomo Prime Time, when he took his brother to task over his celebrity status.

"You seem to have changed through this process. You sound, you know, different. You're taking on what's happening in the federal government—some say that it is evidence of a shift in ambition. Some say that going on shows like Ellen, where she's pumping your head up with helium about how great you are and cover of Rolling Stone—that you now, as we used to say in the neighborhood, think who you are. Do you believe that there has been a shift in your ambitions and in your sense of yourself because of all these new friends you seem to have?" Chris asked.

"Some say I shouldn't come on this show because you harass me and provoke me," Andrew retorted.