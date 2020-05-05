NSYNC Reunites Virtually to Give Lance Bass the Ultimate Birthday Surprise

'Twas a short but sweet NSYNC reunion for Lance Bass' birthday.

The birthday boy received a special surprise from his former band members Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez on a virtual zoom call. The 41-year-old shared footage from his big birthday bash today, writing: "Holy hell! I thought releasing @jax.justaddx was going to be the extent of my bday celebrations. But boy was I wrong!! My loved ones made it so special. I'm still in shock."

The former boy band member also shared that his big day started with a "parade of cars outside my house with a few friends" and that he had enough food sent over to "feed an army."

What's more, Lance revealed that he received not one but six birthday cakes.

"And to top it off Michael threw me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people!" Lance wrote on his Instagram caption, while tagging every single person who made it to his virtual celebration.