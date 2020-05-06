See the Suite Life on Deck Stars Then and Now

It's been nine years since the SS Tipton disembarked.

Nearly a decade has passed since twins Zack and Cody Martin, along with hotel heiress London Tipton, finished their studies at Seven Seas High School and The Suite Life on Deck, the popular spinoff off of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, officially signed off on the Disney Channel on May 6, 2011 after three seasons. With the end of the franchise, which had made twin actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse into household names back when it began in 2005, the fantastical saga of the Martin twins was finally complete.

And just like that, the Sprouse boys were allowed to go off and become men, attending college and figuring out exactly what they wanted their careers to look like.

While neither Cole nor Dylan have fully left the public eye since their time on Disney—though one has certainly opted to be more visible than the other—the same can't entirely be said for the rest of The Suite Life on Deck's cast.