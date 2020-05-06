Gwyneth Paltrow's "Body Whisperer" Lauren Roxburgh Shares Her Secret Weapon For a Longer, Leaner Look

Work from home set-up got you wondering when massage parlors will be declared essential services? There's truly no need to roll with it.

A foam roller—that portable device you might have picked up that one time you decided you could become a long-distance runner—could be the answer to your knotty prayers. "A lot of people don't really know what they can do with it. You know, they think they can roll their IT bands out and maybe do some physical therapy and stuff and some rehab," wellness educator Lauren Roxburgh tells E! News. "But the reality is, I look at the roller as your own in-home private masseuse and also your private Pilates teacher, personal trainer and yoga teacher because you can use it for so many things."

(Because after you're done relaxing your tight shoulders and back, you can use the instability of the roller as a Pilates reformer substitute, following some of Roxburgh's workouts here or on her Aligned Life Studio app.)