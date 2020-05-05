Kourtney Kardashian Shares Positive Message Amid Scott Disick Rehab News

Kourtney Kardashian's message for her daughter is something everyone could benefit from hearing.

Late Monday, the reality star took to Instagram with a photo of herself with her only daughter, 7-year-old Penelope, and an uplifting statement to go with it: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved."

"Things I tell my daughter," Kardashian noted.

The post came on the heels of news that her famous ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, had recently entered a treatment facility in Colorado.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," his attorney Marty Singer said in a statement.