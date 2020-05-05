Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Passage Surprised by Nicolas Cage Casting, Has Ideas for Who Should Play Him

Passage said the choice of Cage in the lead role surprised him. "He is A-list. And, I really thought it would be David Spade with his Joe Dirt-looking ass," Passage said. "I haven't spoken to Joe since this news came out. He was put back into quarantine since the prison population has something like 300 [COVID-19] cases. He thinks he is in quarantine because they are trying to punish him, but it's not at all about that, it's for his health. And he has his autoimmune disease so it's really for his own protection because if he gets sick, he's like done for."

According to Passage, Joe Exotic will be "so excited to see Nic Cage is playing him."