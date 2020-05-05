Last-Minute & Budget-Friendly Mother’s Day Gifts

by Kate-Marie Thorpe | Tue., May. 5, 2020 1:52 AM
You can't put a price on love, but we like to keep it purse-friendly.
These are tough times for many reasons, but that doesn't mean you can't spoil Mum on a budget. From creamy face treats as good as a day spa, to extra-special everyday essentials and thoughtful reads, she'll never know the difference.
Read on for our top recommendations to gift for under $60!
No matter what type of skin concerns Mum has, she can treat them all with this compact set of minis from Biologi. Featuring luxurious native Australian ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Finger Lime, this trio of serums will be hers to treasure!
Forget harsh blowdrying with the cute and convenient Turbie Twist. This microfibre hair towel promotes shiny, healthy hair by removing as much moisture as possible. With a range of vibrant colours to choose from, go matchy-matchy with Mum!
So much goodness in one little box! Australian made, the Healthy Hands Kit includes 2 x Hydra Gel Hand Sanitisers proven to kill 99% of bacteria, which is essential right now. Did we also mention the handcream is orange and vanilla scented? Delightful.
Crafted with 100% organic argan oil, this is the facial treat Mum never knew she needed. Deeply nourishing yet soft on the skin, she'll love the protective anti-oxidant that boosts skin's own anti-age defense.
Let Mum know your love for her will never end with this gorgeous infinity ring from Pandora. This sterling silver knot wraps around the asymmetrically-set centre to signify the strength of eternal love. A true keepsake.
Treat Mum to a truly indulgent experience with this luxe skincare kit from Trilogy. We love the award winning Certified Organic Rosehip Oil in a handy compact roller, which is perfect for nourished skin on the go. Added bonus? It comes with a gorgeous makeup bag!
Help Mum get back that lunchtime ritual while working from home with this chic Thermos lunch kit. The quality Isotec™ closed cell insulation will keep her lunch fresh and crisp, and even comes with hard lunch cases and utensils. Home office win!
My, my, how could she resist this handmade, vegan scrub from Lush! Refreshing pink grapefruit, cleansing rose clay, and exfoliating Himalayan salt combine will have Mum glowing from shower to sundown.
If all else fails, you can't go past a classic box of Roses for a good cause! Cadbury will donate $50,000 to The Sebastian Foundation to contribute to renovations at a local NSW women's and children's refuge. Local Australian artist, Sarah Hankinson, has also designed a limited-edition gift box in time for Mother's Day. Delightful.
Treat Mum to a trio of Australian skincare this Mother's Day. Infused with native, skin loving botanicals, this gift set includes ingredients such as hemp, lemon ironbark and muntrie berry to remind her of the great outdoors. Beautifully and conveniently packaged in a gift box for instant delivery.
A thoroughly thoughtful and sustainable gift, this microfibre pad will help Mum wash away the day with ease. Coming in a pack of 3, each Face Halo replaces up to 500 make up wipes, so you'll be helping her pocket as well as yours.
For the Mum that is all sticking to routine, look no further than the three-step Daily Set from The Ordinary. This beauty favourite contains a cleanser, hyaluronic acid and moisturising factors, making this gift a no-brainer. Tick!
A must-have for every Mum's pocket or handbag, this ingenious no-water-needed handwash is the perfect ‘thank you'. The cooling formula has been designed to gently cleanse the hands leaving them feeling refreshed and delicately fragranced. Choose from 5 delectable scents – our favourite is Guava & Lychee Sorbet!
Say it best when you say nothing at all – let Marianne Vicelich speak for you in this collection of 100 quotes, affirmations and musings that will pull at Mum's heart strings. Following the passing of both her Mother and Sister recently to cancer, this book serves to document and honour the profound human experience of being a mother.
Big love comes in small packages. The ‘Self-Care' Kit is the newest addition to the Cloud Nine range, featuring essential mini-product to pamper and promote wellness under any circumstances. Housed in a handy travel case, Mum will be all set on her future trips and getaway too.
Keep calm and carry on! When Mum needs an extra-dose of zen, this pocket-sized roll-on will do just the trick. Made in Melbourne using 100% pure grade lavender oil known for its relaxation benefits, it also contains sweet orange oil and a hint of immune boosting lemon.
