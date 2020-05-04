Last-Minute Luxe Gifts for Mother’s Day

If you've been keeping track of the date by way of your Zoom meeting schedule, this may come as a shock: this Sunday is Mother's Day.

Want to spoil Mum but short on ideas? From heavenly scents to bedwear self-care, morning pick-me-ups and at-home day spa essentials, we've got you covered. And with super-speedy delivery options, these luxe treats should all arrive by May 10.

For gifts almost as good as a real-life hug, read on!