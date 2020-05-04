Last-Minute Luxe Gifts for Mother’s Day

by Kate-Marie Thorpe | Mon., May. 4, 2020 5:53 PM
If you've been keeping track of the date by way of your Zoom meeting schedule, this may come as a shock: this Sunday is Mother's Day.
Want to spoil Mum but short on ideas? From heavenly scents to bedwear self-care, morning pick-me-ups and at-home day spa essentials, we've got you covered. And with super-speedy delivery options, these luxe treats should all arrive by May 10.
For gifts almost as good as a real-life hug, read on!
Skip the flowers and indulge Mum with a lasting scent! A refreshing blackcurrant and apple sorbet create an unexpected fruity accord, while a bouquet of imaginary wildblooms forms a unique elixir. This giftset contains Dylan Blue Pour Femme Eau De Parfum (100ml), Pouch and Travel Spray (10ml).
Slip into something more comfortable with the silk sensation that is the Slip Pillowcase. Touted to promote better skincare abortion and less hair breakage due to friction, this luxurious sleep essential is one Mum will thank you for in years to come.
No café? No worries! Bring the barista to her with a stylish yet compact capsule machine. With 5 different coffee styles to choose from, the VertuoPlus creates rich, full-bodied coffee at home. Team with a subscription for the ultimate year-long gift.
Tell Mum she's your #1 in a distinctly different way this Mother's Day. A collaboration between luxury jewellery concierge Nicholas Haywood and media royalty Roxy Jacenko, this exquisite diamond set is sure to add a bit of sparkle to any occasion.
Give Mum the credit she deserves for that daily exercise! Equipped with Alexa smart assistant integration, new sleep insights and Spotify controls, it's a perfect (and chic) way to help keep her fitness goals on track.
Give the gift of face time – in real life! This ingeniously smart printer allows for on-demand glossy prints via Bluetooth, to make treasuring those social snaps a breeze. We won't tell if you use it to customize your own Mother's Day card before gifting!
The ultimate keepsake for the light in your life, this beauty is a unique twist on the classic gold hoops. Featuring a high-polish finish and Hypoallergenic posts, this little pair are the perfect way to say thank you on Sunday.
She taught us how to up our skincare game, so now's the time to return the favour! Mum will love the deep cleanse this cleansing egg gives without causing irritation. Removing 99.9% of impurities through sonic vibration, it's sure to be 100% better than a face massage.
Glam up Mum's makeup bag with a beautiful, micro-reflecting face powder. Buildable and customizable, and available in 12 flattering shades, this Gucci compact is a truly indulgent experience for a perfect complexion.
Prepare to pamper! This (self)care package is the perfect way to say ‘I Love You' in isolation. Featuring seven carefully curated quality products (such as a decadent face mask and portable blender), and options to deliver as a once-off eGiftcard or yearly subscription, ‘Tis The Season Box is no fuss, all luxe.
Make all Mum's dreams come true with this utterly indulgent night set. Presented in an eco friendly gift box, it contains an overnight repairing mask infused with thyme honey, shea butter and saffron floors to help restore and replenish skin's beauty while she slumbers.
Loved by Miranda Kerr and Chrissy Teigen, the CAW Rose Quartz Bamboo Water Bottle will have Mum sipping pretty. Known as the crystal of unconditional love, this BPA free bottle is a chic and sustainable way to let her know you care.
Clear the kitchen bench for this bright new addition, because it's going to get a workout! With 10 speeds, precision mixing and elements built to last, we'd gift this just for the pasta maker attachment (sold separately).
Handwashing needn't take its toll on Mum's hands with this gracious gift. Give hands instant salvation in luscious scents – set contains two rose and two lavender, so no room need be without one! This set comes packaged in a gorgeous giftbox for last-minute convenience.
