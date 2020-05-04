Kylie Jenner Reveals the Met Gala Gown That She Ripped Right Before the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner is taking a trip down memory lane.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 4—also known as the First Monday of May for all you Met Gala fans—to share some of her favorite looks from past galas along with some fun facts.

As fans may recall, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was first invited to the Met Gala in 2016 when she wore a gorgeous custom made silver embellished gown by Balmain. "My first met with @balmain in 2016," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story.

The following year, Kylie wore a Versace gown and she shared that Donatella Versace asked she go blonde last minute. "We made it happen and I loved this look," she said on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself and Donatella.

In 2018, Kylie showed up to the Met Gala with Travis Scott wearing a black Alexander Wang gown for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed night. "3 months after I gave birth in 2018," Kylie wrote of that year's gala appearance.

However, that year she also had a wardrobe malfunction that many of us didn't even notice.