Savannah Has Had It With Brandon and Julia in The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Sneak Peek

Listen To Your Heart's big annoying love square is about to take some turns.

Tonight, Chris Harrison will force the six remaining couples on the Bachelor spinoff to switch partners for a date in an effort to really test their two-week old relationships, and you guessed it: Julia, who is currently with Sheridan, will be going on a date with Brandon, who is currently with Samantha.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the aftermath, and it seems that Brandon and Julia's date went just about as well as Chris Harrison probably hoped it would. And now, even after we saw both of them commit themselves to their partners last week, both Brandon and Julia seem to be feeling those feelings again.

The clip shows Brandon informing Savannah of those feelings, and Savannah is not having it.

"So she still has feelings, ya know," he says. "I think I still have feelings for her. I feel like you're like 95% in this with me. I think we have a lot of work to do on communication."

"Are we doing anything, or are you and Julia doing something?" Savannah asks.

"I don't know," says Brandon, ever the great communicator.