The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mum

by EOL Staff | Mon., May. 4, 2020 3:06 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing we know, it's that mum deserves an at-home spa day. And you can help make it happen with the pampering Mother's Day gifts below.
From skincare to teeth whitening, she'll be encouraged to take some time for herself using these items from Amazon. So take her self-care routine to the next level on May 10!
If mum is going to have an at-home spa day, she's gonna need some nice candles to burn. This soy wax candle set comes with lemon, lavender, Mediterranean fig, bergamot, vanilla, jasmine, rose and spring scents.
We're big fans of all things Foreo here, so we def recommend the Foreo UFO for a way to treat mum to at-home facials year-round. Each 90-second smart mask treatment combines device-activated formulas with heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to brighten complexions and erase signs of aging.
Spray this body oil on your arms and legs to give them a nice sheen that doesn't feel sticky. This oil naturally contains marshmallow root, but also peach and mango extracts for a beautiful scent.
Encourage mum to take a self-care day by gifting her this duo. She can spritz this aloe, herbs and rosewater spray on her face before applying the rose hips mask in order to give it a boost.
Speaking of skincare, mum will love this Australian Pink Clay Face Mask and Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment Face Scrub duo. They're made in Australia using only 100% natural and organic ingredients.
We know, we know: It's sunscreen. But trust us when we say that mum is going to want this. The UV Defense Me Capsule Sun Gel is moisturizing without being greasy or pore-clogging. It won't leave an unsightly white-cast on her face as many sunscreens do and it's a gift that mum will get lots of use out of.
When it starts getting warm out, the last thing you want to do after a shower is to throw on a bulky bathrobe. This waffle spa body wrap available in 14 different colors is the perfect solution for mum.
If mum keeps talking about getting her teeth whitened at the dentist but never gets around to it, gift her this charcoal deep cleaning and teeth whitening kit. The charcoal promises to help with bad breath, treat bleeding gums and prevent oral disease. The kit comes with a bamboo toothbrush, whitening gel, activated charcoal powder, a mouth tray and a shade guide.
If mum doesn't know where to start when it comes to self-tanning products, gift her this all-natural gradual tan lotion for her face and body. It has a pleasant rose geranium scent instead of the chemical scent many self tanners have.
Ceramides help to maintain the skin's moisture barrier, and this gift set is dedicated to the ingredient. It includes 60 Advanced Ceramide Capsules, a Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Cream with sunscreen, a Ceramide Lift & Firm Night Cream and a Superstart Skin Renewal Booster.
Word is that sleeping on a silk pillowcase is better for your skin and hair. Let mum test the theory with this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase available in seven different colors.
Step mum's skincare game up a notch with this set including three Philosophy favorites. She'll receive a Purity moisturizer, cleanser and pore extractor mask.
Mum can take a relaxing bath with these lovely rosemary and lavender-scented bath salts. Plus, they're a feel-good purchase: Caim & Able donates 25% of its profits to support women and children escaping domestic violence.
Mum will have fun spritzing this refreshing rose water on her face. It promises to moisture, smooth fine lines, reduce redness and balance oil and pH levels. It can be sprayed either on bare skin or on top of make-up.
This beautiful verbena-scented shower gel tonifies and soothes the skin. It also contains unique mint-extract filled microcapsules.
Check out our shopping page for more Mother's Day gift ideas!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?