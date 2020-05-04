What Anderson Cooper Revealed to Late Mom Gloria Vanderbilt About His Baby Plans

Before her passing, Gloria Vanderbilt had an inkling that her son was going to be a dad.

Just a few short days after Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his baby boy, the CNN anchor sat down with his close friend to share just how many people knew about his plans.

During an appearance on Monday's LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, co-host and BFF Kelly Ripa admitted she she "can actually picture the joyful expression on [Gloria's] face knowing that you have this baby."

Anderson couldn't help but agree with the sentiment.

"Yah, I was able to tell her shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby and [my son] Wyatt hadn't been created at that point, was not a being at that point, but he was an idea in my head and I was in the process," he confessed with a smile on his face. "She was thrilled."