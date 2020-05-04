Watch Liam Payne Congratulate Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on Their Pregnancy News

It's the little things!

Liam Payne took the time to congratulate his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik, on his recent baby news. Last week, Malik's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. Amid reports of her pregnancy, the supermodel addressed the news in a virtual interview with her pal, Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Hadid said. "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Hadid did not confirm the sex of the baby during the interview with Fallon, but the stars are reportedly expecting a daughter.

Over the weekend, Malik's former bandmate Payne sent well wishes to the couple during his Instagram Live.