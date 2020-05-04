John Legend Says He Has a "Dance Party" With His Kids Almost Every Day

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 4, 2020 7:28 AM
Like many people, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their kids, Luna and Miles, are social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The 41-year-old EGOT winner reflected on this time for a cover story in GQ Hype published Monday.
"I feel like we've adjusted pretty well," he told the publication. "We're fortunate, of course. We have the resources to deal with everything we need to deal with in a pretty painless way. We have our family unit and we love our kids and love hanging out with them. And they especially love being home with us 24/7. We're making the best of a wild situation."
So, how have the famous family members been staying busy? For one thing, the singer said he and his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son "have a dance party almost every day." The topic came up after Legend was asked how people are consuming music differently and how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting music releases.
"I heard from our record label early on that in the first couple of weeks consumption was down a little bit on streaming sites, but I don't know if that has been the case throughout," he replied. "You can imagine there being changes in the way people listen to music when you change your lifestyle, the things you're doing. You're driving less; you're working out at the gym less. There are times when people listen to music that are not happening, so who knows? My kids and I have a dance party almost every day, so we listen to music a lot at home, but maybe some families don't have that kind of time for music baked in at home, whereas they would be listening to music at other times, like when they drive their kids to school."
The "All of Me" star acknowledged "it's been crazy" on the career side, noting "we have all this new music that we were preparing to put out and you just never know how all of it affects how people are going to receive it."
"Will they receive it differently?" Legend, who is set to release his album Bigger Love in the future, told the magazine. "And then, of course, we've had to cancel all kinds of performances. We just don't know what's going to happen. I do know that I have a lot of music that I want people to hear and we're finishing the album up and we still want to put it out reasonably soon. But when it comes to doing all of the things you would do to support an album in the presence of other people, that might not happen for a while."
Still, Legend has tried to stay positive and bring some joy to his fans. Whether he's performing an at-home concert or hosting a wedding for his firstborn's toys, the celebrity has shared little moments to help brighten his followers' day. Teigen has also posted many of the crew's adorable (and at times hilarious) moments on social media.
Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans. The proud parents have been capturing their loved ones' cutest moments on Instagram for years. To look back at a few of their sweetest snapshots, check out the gallery above.
Fans can read Legend's full interview by checking out the new issue of GQ Hype.
