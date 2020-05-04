90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: A Proposal, Private Investigators and the Truth

Meanwhile, Yolanda, in her home in Vegas, got the reverse image results of her Instagram boo Williams and discovered they were stock images of a muscular man. Her kids thought for sure this would prove to her that she was catfished. But Yolanda? She wasn't quite ready to give up.

"Oh man. Isn't it possible that it's a coincidence that it's under stock photos?" she asked. "Who have I been talking to this whole time?"

Yolanda decided she would ask Williams about the picture being from a stock image site. She said she feels like the truth is somewhere in the middle and she'll get to it by talking to him. Her kids were fed up and determined to expose Williams as the catfish he is with the help of a private eye.