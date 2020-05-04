See JoJo Siwa's Refreshing Response to How She Handles Haters

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 4, 2020 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

JoJo Siwa doesn't have time for haters.

The 16-year-old YouTube star revealed how she handles trolls during a TikTok Q&A on Sunday.

The topic came up after a follower asked Siwa if the negativity ever bothers her, noting that the social celeb seems unfazed by it.

"Actually, that pretty much is the case," Siwa said. "It's hard, you know, when I see people commenting things. But I've trained myself to look at it from a comedy angle, and I have the best friends and the best family ever. So, that's all that matters."

In addition, Siwa answered questions about whether she dresses differently off camera (spoiler alert: she said she doesn't) and whether it hurts to wear her signature bow and ponytail all of the time.

"Yes, actually it can," she admitted. "It doesn't all the time, but some days I'm like, 'Oh! My head hurts so bad.'" 

She also dished on whether she misses her time on Dance Moms ("yes, every day") and revealed whether she has a "lover."

"I do not," she said in regard to the latter.

Photos

JoJo Siwa's Star-Studded Sweet 16 Birthday Party

While Siwa has faced critics, she also has a lot of supporters. She just reached 20 million followers on TikTok and has about 11 million subscribers and 9.1 million followers on YouTube and Instagram, respectively. In fact, Siwa took home the blimp for Favorite Social Music Star at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together virtual event on Saturday. She also has tons of celebrity friends and fans.

@itsjojosiwa

THANK YOU FOR 20 MILLION!!!????

? original sound - itsjojosiwa

To see Siwa answer her fans' questions, check out the video above.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ YouTube , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.