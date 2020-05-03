Steve Kazee's Latest Post About His and Jenna Dewan's Son Will Melt Your Heart

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., May. 3, 2020 12:57 PM
Steve Kazee is loving is newest role: fatherhood!
The Tony Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming and special message to his baby boy, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.
Steve's little one—whom he shares with fiancé Jenna Dewan—will soon hit a major milestone: he's going to turn 2-months-old in a few days.
So ahead of the special occasion, the 44-year-old star wrote something extra sweet for his nugget.
"I wish I'd done this ten years ago," Steve's post began, alongside an adorable pic of his baby boy. "How could I know... How could I know... That the answer was so easy."
"My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour," Steve's post continued. "You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything."
He added, "I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!"
(We're not crying, you're crying.)
Back in March, both Steve and Jenna were overjoyed to announce that their little nugget had finally arrived.
"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child," the 44-year-old actor shared at the time. "Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."
The Flirty Dancing host wrote, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!"
This marks Kazee's first child, while Dewan was already a proud mom to her daughter, Everly—whom she shares with her ex, Channing Tatum.
