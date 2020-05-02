Ariana Grande Reflects on "Tremendous" Career at Nickelodeon During Kid's Choice Awards

The 2020 Kids' Choice Awards are in full effect.

They Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards might look a little different this year but they're still packing a punch with appearances and performances from your favorite celebs including Ariana Grande.

At the start of her acceptance speech during the Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together livestream, the "God Is a Woman" singer shared, "I'm very appreciative. And Nickelodeon always will hold such a tremendous place in my heart, not only because of Victorius and Sam & Cat and the amazing years I spent working with them, but also just for Spongebob you know? So I've always, uh, I'm always very honored to be a part [of this]."

The 26-year-old artist continued, "I wanna say thank you so much for all your love and for making me your Favorite Female Music Star. I really appreciate it. And I love you guys so much. Thank you so much. Mwah! Love you."