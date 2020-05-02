See Every Star at the 2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Show

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., May. 2, 2020 5:37 PM
The show must go on!
Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Nickelodeon is carrying on with their 2020 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Show. Victoria Justice, who starred in the hit show Victorius, is the hostess with the most-ess for the night! She's effortlessly guiding the show from her home, where she and her sister decorated their house with orange balloons.
Though it's not the typical award show, it promises as much fun as any other event from year's past, including musical performances and plenty of star-studded appearances. And as always the show will bestow plenty of the iconic blimp awards, along with a good slime tank. After all, it wouldn't be a Nickelodeon award show without a heaping pile of green slime!
Moreover, the show is highlighting the many amazing people, including doctors and nurses, who are on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus.
To see who made an appearance from the comfort of their homes, check out the gallery below!
Nickelodeon
The barefaced Brit made an appearance to accept her blimp and to thank the first responders fighting against the coronavirus.
Nickelodeon
As one of the winners, the actress donned her Frozen II costume to receive her award.
Nickelodeon
In a truly steamy moment, the Olaf character stepped out of the shower for his speech.
Article continues below
Nickelodeon
She shows off her blimp award and thanks her many fans out there.
Nickelodeon
The hostess with the most-ess!
Nickelodeon
The musical duo makes a casual appearance from their home.
Article continues below
Nickelodeon
This star takes home a blimp on his big birthday!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?