Tyler Cameron Praises Ex-Girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Her Pregnancy in Candid Interview

Tyler Cameron is addressing things on his own terms.

The former Bachelorette star got refreshingly honest and real when speaking to Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam on ESPN West Palm. From chatting about rumors he's next in line to be The Bachelor to Gigi Hadid's recent pregnancy news.

When asked about rumors he's heard about himself, Tyler opened up about all the talk surrounding his ex-girlfriend.

"Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother's graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, Us Weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrows away because of the news about Gigi Hadid," he explained about the baby rumors. "If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her."

He added, "She is going to be an incredible mother."

Even though it's obvious (at this point) that Zayn Malik is the father of the 25-year-old supermodel's little one, Tyler made sure to clear up those rumors up. too.